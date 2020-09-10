LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Time is running out to register to vote in November's general election.
Even with the presidential race on the ballot, voter registration is way down.
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said there's a 90% drop in voter registration, year-over-year.
"That's real concerning to me," Adams said. "We're going out of our way to help people to register to vote. We've got a website: govoteky.com."
The Secretary of State's Office held a drive-through Thursday at the Capitol, where Kentuckians could pick up voter registration materials.
The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5. Kentuckians concerned with COVID-19 can request a ballot by mail.
The upcoming election is on Nov. 3.
