LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, a Kentucky senator is taking on porch pirates.
Sen. David Yates, D, has pre-filed a bill that would update Kentucky's Theft of Mail Matter statute.
The current statue only covers mail and packages delivered by the United States Postal Service, but not other delivery services like FedEx and UPS.
“Kentuckians live in a different world than they did in 1982,” Yates said in a news release. “With the internet at our fingertips, shopping habits have shifted from retail stores to relying on ecommerce to deliver purchases straight to their homes.”
Yates said that there has been a "steep rise" in package thefts from people's homes during the coronavirus pandemic.
The bill will be considered during the 2022 legislative session, 30 years after the statue was passed.
