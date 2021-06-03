LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky serviceman killed at Pearl Harbor was finally laid to rest.
U.S. Navy Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Shelby Treadway was just 25 years old when he died.
Treadway was recently identified by DNA analysis and was laid to rest Wednesday with full military honors. The funeral was held in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The Manchester, Kentucky, native was assigned to the USS Oklahoma, which took fire from Japanese aircraft as well as several torpedo hits on Dec. 7, 1941.
Treadway was one of 400 crew members killed that fateful day.
