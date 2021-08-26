LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Two groups came together to post a record-breaking winning bid of $4.8 million for the for the grand champion ham at the Annual Kentucky Country Ham Breakfast and Auction Thursday morning at the state fair.
Central Bank joined Kentucky business owners and philanthropists Joe and Kelly to each contribute $2.4 million for the ham.
The annual event at the Kentucky State Fair which hosts pork, politics and philanthropy, is sponsored by the Kentucky Farm Bureau.
Every year, the winning bidder donates the money to one or more charities. Kelly Craft says she plans to donate the money to economic development projects in west Louisville. The former ambassador also confirms she is “seriously considering” running for Kentucky governor.
Several local and state leaders attended Thursday's event, including Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, Ky. Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and U.S. Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul.
Since the event began in 1964, the Kentucky Farm Bureau has raised more than $10 million for charities across the state.
The first ham purchased in 1964 sold for $8 per pound, for a total of $124. But bidding wars from individuals and corporations have driven the price paid for the ham to an average of $745,000 over the past decade.
