LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State Police in Kentucky are conducting a death investigation after human remains were discovered in a Spencer County home on Memorial Day.
According to a news release from Kentucky State Police, troopers were called to a house fire on Chatman Lane, in Taylorsville, just after 4 p.m. on Monday.
Police said unidentified human remains were found inside the home. KSP detectives are leading the ongoing investigation.
Chatman Lane sits just off Shelbyville Road in Spencer County, not far from Finchville.
At this point, the remains have not been publicly identified. However, the Shelby County Coroner's Office confirms the remains are those of a female.
KSP was not available for an interview Tuesday.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
