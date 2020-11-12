LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's executive orders during the coronavirus pandemic were legal and "necessary," the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday.
In a unanimous decision, the high court determined that Beshear properly declared a state of emergency, used his emergency powers and, because his orders and regulations were not arbitrary, did not violate the state constitution.
The justices also found that a Boone County judge erred when he issued an injunction last summer that would have prevented the orders from staying in place.
"The Governor's orders were, and continue to be, necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of all Kentucky citizens," the Supreme Court's ruling said. "This type of highly contagious etiological hazard is precisely the type of emergency that requires a statewide response and properly serves as a basis for the Governor's actions under" state law.
Starting in March, Beshear issued orders that included closing restaurants and other public businesses, then gradually allowing them to reopen at reduced capacity; and requiring social distancing measures.
The case stems from separate challenges to Beshear's emergency orders that developed in June, with businesses involved in childcare, car racing, food service and agriculture suing to get relief from they saw as arbitrary restrictions on their ability to operate.
The challenges were bolstered by Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, statewide Republican officeholders who are possible contenders for the GOP nomination for governor in 2023.
A Boone County judge on July 2 issued a temporary restraining order easing Beshear's capacity restrictions with respect to childcare facilities and auto racing tracks.
Then on July 9, a Scott County judge temporarily invalidated Beshear's restrictions on "agritourism" businesses.
But the Supreme Court stepped in July 17, keeping all lower court orders related to Beshear's COVID-19 regulations in place while the high court considered the issue.
Those fighting the regulations argued that halting Beshear's orders caused "economic hardships" and burdened people's constitutional rights, the Supreme Court noted in its Thursday ruling.
"We conclude that the greater public interest lies instead with the public health of the citizens of the Commonwealth as a whole," the court ruled. "The global COVID-19 pandemic threatens not only the health and lives of Kentuckians but also their own economic interests; the interests of the vast majority take precedence over the individual business interests of any one person or entity."
