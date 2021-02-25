LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is adding an additional 119 vaccination sites next week, marking 410 vaccination sites across the state, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.
The state is adding six new regional sites starting March 1, including Twin Lakes Regional Hospital in Leitchfield. The governor announced Monday that Kentucky's regional COVID-19 vaccination sites will begin administering doses to those eligible under Phase 1C on March 1.
Phase 1C includes more than 1 million Kentuckians: anyone age 60 and older, anyone age 16 or older who have health conditions that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19 and all essential workers as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The 119 new vaccination sites include 10 new Kroger stores, including one in Shelbyville and another store in Louisville, Beshear said. The state is also adding 10 new Walmart stores and 90 new Walgreens locations that will administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
Beshear said several independent pharmacies are ready to administer the vaccine if the Johnson & Johnson is approved.
The biggest obstacle for Kentucky's vaccination administration remains supply, and Beshear on Monday said it could take 10-11 weeks for the state to work through Phase 1C.
Kentuckians can register for a vaccine appointment with Walmart, by clicking here. To make an appointment with Kroger, click here.
Those hoping to receive a vaccine at one of the state's regional sites can click here, or to schedule an appointment through one of the state's 78 Walgreens sites, click here.
Kentucky's positivity rate continues to decline
Health officials confirmed 1,447 new COVID-19 cases Thursday alongside 43 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor. Among the deaths was a 21-year-old woman from Hopkins County, Beshear said.
On Wednesday, the state's positivity rate dipped below 6% for the first time in nearly four months. On Thursday, the state's positivity rate dropped to 5.67% which Beshear called "the best news of the day."
As of Thursday, 646,836 Kentuckians had received the first dose of the two-shot coronavirus immunization, according to the governor.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here. To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and for more information on Kentucky's vaccination process, click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.