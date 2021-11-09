LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville company plans to add dozens of "good-paying" jobs.
Kentucky Trailer said 100 new positions — including welders, material handlers and assemblers — are coming to its Louisville manufacturing facility on Logistics Drive.
“We’re fortunate that Kentucky Trailer continues to grow market share in industries such as dry freight packaged delivery and moving and storage trailers and truck bodies," said Gary Smith, Sr., president and CEO of Kentucky Trailer. "Our growth strategies will allow us to create 100 new good-paying manufacturing jobs for Louisville."
The company was founded in Louisville in 1879 as the Kentucky Wagon Manufacturing Company, which originally created horse-drawn wagons and then flatbed trailers for the U.S. Army during World War II.
Now, the company produces trailers for different industries in the U.S. and Europe.
Louisville plans to hold a ceremony on Thursday to honor Kentucky Trailer's 140th anniversary.
