LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As we head into Fourth of July weekend, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is issuing a reminder that "buzzed driving is drunk driving."
Alcohol and drugs slow judgement, coordination and reaction times. Getting behind the wheel while under the influence can put everyone in danger.
KYTC said those who plan on celebrating Independence Day with alcohol or any substance should also plan ahead by having a sober, designated driver or by calling a cab or ride-share.
"If you are under the influence of any substance and choose to get behind the wheel, you put everyone on the road in danger, including yourself," KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said in a news release. "Drugs or alcohol not only hinder your ability to drive but also affect your judgement about whether you can or should drive. You may think you're fine, but impairment slows judgement, coordination and reaction times."
KYTC said there were 64 crashes involving a drunk or impaired driver over last year's Fourth of July holiday weekend, which resulted in 45 injuries and five deaths.
If you see an impaired driver, you're asked to safely pull over and call police. KSP's toll-free line can be reached directly at 1-800-222-5555.
