LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a planned cut to Kentucky's unemployment benefits at the start of the new year.
Last spring, Kentucky lawmakers changed unemployment benefits to follow a formula based on the state's unemployment rate. Benefits will soon range from 12 to 24 weeks; previously benefits went up to 26 weeks.
Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed the change, but Republican supermajority voted to override the veto.
The bill's supporters pointed to the need to improve Kentucky's workforce participation rate, saying the state needs more workers paying taxes to meet its many long-term financial needs. And they noted that the unemployment insurance system is supported by businesses.
Opponents said the stricter rules would increase hardships for many laid-off workers, forcing them to accept lower-wage jobs as they face a quicker cutoff of benefits.
