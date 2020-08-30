LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Louisiana continues to recover from Hurricane Laura, volunteers from Kentucky are doing what they can to help.
A hurricane relief drive Sunday at the Big O Tires on Fegenbush Lane collected much-needed items that included toothpaste and brushes, shoes, wipes, deodorant and pet food.
Crews from Sgt. Junk-It and Mann's Moving will take the items to Louisiana Tuesday.
Volunteers helped load the trucks Sunday.
"When we get there, we are going to off-load those items, and we are going to begin cutting up trees and loading our trucks with road debris, trees and clearing the roads for the electrical crews to do their work," said Ronnie Knuckles, the owner of Sgt. Junk-It.
The junk removal company is accepting more items to send down later. You can find more info on its Facebook page.
