LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Wedding season is still about five months away but on Saturday, hundreds of people were making plans to tie the knot.
The band, The Crashers, did just that at the Kentucky Wedding Show at the Louisville Marriott Downtown.
More than 70 vendors, all part of the Louisville Wedding Network, filled the ballroom showing off the latest and greatest of what the wedding industry has to offer for the 2023 season.
"I definitely think business-wise the exposure just to the actual wedding market is huge and just getting exposure to other vendors and making those connections makes a great difference," wedding and event planner Ally Dennison said.
Caters had food to sample and production companies offered entertainment services.
Travel companies were also on hand to help book that perfect honeymoon. Wedding experts say many of the couples getting married in 2024 that it's best to book food and a venue anywhere from 10 to 14 months out.
"I would say it is important because a lot of stuff you don't think about like the chocolate fountain and different things that people may have at an event that you don't even think to book on your own," Sherry Lester, a bride-to-be, said.
Another show will be held at the Kentucky Expo Cent on Sunday. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.