LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Christmas tradition involving Saran wrap and lottery tickets led to a Kentucky woman cashing a $1 million scratch-off ticket.
Jessica Ewen, 34, said her family always buys Kentucky Lottery scratch-offs as a fun gift. On Sunday, Ewen said she put together a Saran wrap ball with the tickets in Georgetown.
She ended up with a $25 Millionaire Jumbo Bucks ticket. Ewen scratched the ticket while around some of her siblings, but when she realized she was a winner, she knew she had to keep quiet.
She said she immediately signed the ticket and hid it so she could keep calm through the holidays.
The ticket ended up being a $1 million winner.
After taxes, Ewen walked away with a check for over $553,000.
Ewen said she's expecting her fifth child and will use the money to buy a bigger house. She also plans to start college funds for all her children.
