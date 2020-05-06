LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky woman celebrated her 109th birthday Wednesday with a parade.
Ruth Evelyn Harrington, of Kuttawa, was born in 1911 on a farm in Tennessee and has survived 17 American presidents, two world wars and two global pandemics.
“Community members, friends and family coordinated a parade past her home,” according to a news release from the River’s Bend Retirement Community in Lyon County.
Harrington wore a face mask as nearly 40 vehicles, including fire trucks, mayors of three nearby towns and loved ones drove by.
Harrington married her late husband, Paul, in 1927. The couple had seven children. The family moved to Kentucky in the 1950s and opened popular Calvert Drive-In movie theater in 1953.
Ruth’s family also includes eight grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren and three great-great-great-grandchildren, most of whom live in the western Kentucky area and participated in the parade.
Less than 1% of Americans live to be 100, the retirement community said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.