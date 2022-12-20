LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's first Black caucus leader is scheduled to start his new position in two weeks.
But it's not Rep. Derrick Graham's first time in the history books.
After serving as the first Black caucus chair for the last four years, he's now the leader of the House Democratic caucus. Graham, D-Frankfort, has spent a total of 20 years in the Kentucky General Assembly.
"I think everyone should have a voice," Graham said.
He credits his career success to his upraising.
"My mother was a teacher," he said. "She always told us, you know, 'Dream high, work as hard as you can and you can succeed.'"
His predecessor was a trailblazer in her own right. Rep. Joni Jenkins was the first woman to lead a caucus in Kentucky. Earlier this year, she explained "I think the General Assembly should look like Kentucky."
In January, she told WDRB News after her district in Jefferson County was redistricted, she wanted to step down in order to allow for more diversity.
"It does make a difference who sits in these seats," she said.
Shively's mayor, Beverly Chester-Burton, won the election and replaces Jenkins in January.
As for his own style of leadership, Graham hopes to continue Jenkins' legacy of positive relationships across the aisle.
"If you respect, and work hard, and show people that you are willing to show compromise, I think you can get a lot done," he said.
It's no surprise that, as a former educator, his top priority for the 2023 session will be to address shortfalls in education.
"I used to tell my students all the time, 'Education is the key that opens the door to opportunity.'"
