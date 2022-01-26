LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Joni Jenkins, a Shively Democrat who has served in the Kentucky House of Representatives since 1995, announced Wednesday that she won’t seek reelection.
Jenkins, the Democratic caucus leader in the Republican-controlled House, withdrew her candidacy for the newly redrawn 44th District and said in a statement that she didn't want to prevent someone of color from representing an area that is now majority-minority.
“I have loved representing my beautifully diverse district for many years, and will be forever grateful that the voters gave me the chance to serve them," Jenkins said in a statement. "I will finish my term the same way I started my first: Fighting for those I represent and for a better commonwealth."
Shively Mayor Beverly Chester-Burton, who is Black, is the only candidate for Jenkins’ district after Tuesday’s filing deadline.
Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge said Jenkins has been a "trailblazer" who protected the state’s most vulnerable and worked for Kentuckians from all corners.
House Speaker David Osborne, a Republican from Prospect, said Jenkins is someone who put people before politics and was willing to work across the aisle. "Her extraordinary work on behalf of women and children has brought attention to the challenges our state faces, while her willingness to work across the aisle has provided an opportunity to seek meaningful solutions," he said.
Jenkins' retirement will be effective when the current legislative session ends in April.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.