LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's "First Dog" now has her own coloring book.
The coloring book is called "Winnie Tours the Kentucky State Capitol." First Lady Britainy Beshear recently announced the coloring book on social media.
Winnie can't believe she has her own coloring book! If you want a copy for you or your kids, stop by the Capitol and say hi. Flip through the pages to see Winnie at famous spots all over the Kentucky State Capitol. pic.twitter.com/UbyJb3tgoo— First Lady Britainy Beshear (@BritainyBeshear) July 6, 2023
The book features Gov. Andy Beshear's family dog, Winnie, visiting famous spots all over the Kentucky State Capitol.
Britainy Beshear said if you want a copy for you or your kids, just stop by the Capitol.
