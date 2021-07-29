LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first ever Southern Living Idea House built in Kentucky is scheduled to open for tours this weekend.
The home is on Sutherland Farm Road in a new neighborhood called "The Breakers at Prospect." That's not too far from Hays Kennedy Park.
The home is just over 5,000 square feet, and has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Artisan Signature Homes built the home that will be featured in Southern Living's October issue. It's open for tours starting July 31. Tours can be booked through Dec. 19.
Tickets are $25, and are available for purchase online. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Gilda's Club and The Lee Initiative.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.