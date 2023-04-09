FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a jam packed short session for Kentucky lawmakers in Frankfort.
"This was probably the most exhausting short session my folks have ever experienced," Amber Duke ACLU of Kentucky Executive Director said.
Typically short sessions are meant for technical changes, not large sweeping legislation like we saw this year. Kentucky's Senate President said even he didn't predict the whirlwind that unfolded.
"I don't think anybody did," Senate President Robert Stivers said. "And then all of a sudden, it seemed as a confluence of issues came together."
First order of business, lawmakers signed off on dropping the state's income tax from 4.5 percent in 2023 to 4 percent in 2024.
Next, lawmakers tackled juvenile justice allocating $17 million to renovate and reopen Louisville's juvenile detention center downtown.
"It helps keep them grounded, so they're close to their families. It protects them. It also protects the community," David James, Louisville Deputy Mayor said.
Three bills related to the LGBTQ community sparked heated debates, school walk outs and arrests.
One bill would've banned some drag shows. It died in the House.
"Unfortunately, I don't believe that's the last that we've seen of that bill," Duke said.
The other two were blended into a sweeping measure, Senate Bill 150. It bans gender transition services for those under 18, restricts lessons in school on gender identity and sex related topics and establishes rules for using preferred pronouns and bathrooms for transgender youth.
Democrat Governor Andy Beshear vetoed the measure and the Republican supermajority voted to override Beshear on on the second to last day of the session.
"There's a lot of fear," Duke said "There are people who are considering picking up and leaving their jobs in their homes and moving out of state."
The ACLU of Kentucky called Senate Bill 150 an attack on trans-youth. Meanwhile, Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, denied that accusation.
"That is the furthest from the truth. We want to have parental involvement to the extent that they understand what is going on," Sen. Stivers said.
Lawmakers also approved two other big pieces of legislation.
Medical marijuana passed its biggest hurdle, a panel of Senators, two weeks before the session wrapped. The House confirmed the bill on the final day legalizing medical marijuana to select Kentuckians in 2025.
But with that delay, lawmakers nearly guaranteed medical marijuana will resurface in the 2024 session.
"There's a lot of different things that have to go into it other than saying, 'Oh, let's do it,'" Stivers said.
Within minutes of the House approving medical marijuana the Senate made another historic vote to legalize sports betting. It's estimated more than $20 million will be generated but Stivers warns it's not going to boost the state's budget, rather drive tourism.
"Am I a big fan of sports betting? No. Do I think it's going to create generate a lot of tax revenues? No, but it is something that is taking place," he said.
Fans should be able to start placing sports bets sometime this summer.
As for what to expect next session Stivers says it's not easy to predict.
"Look every session is -- we've kind of talked about here, alluded to -- develops its own personality. Next year will be a personality of the session probably surrounding the budget," Sen. Stivers said. "But it's untelling what issues will come to the forefront in the next nine months."
Other pieces of legislation becoming law include the removal of the state's bourbon barrel tax, Lofton's Law an anti-hazing measure and legalization of fentanyl testing strips.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.