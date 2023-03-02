LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill aimed at restricting where drag shows can be staged in Kentucky will head to the Senate floor for more debate.
A hearing in Frankfort on Thursday drew a lot of emotional testimony from supporters and opponents of Senate Bill 115.
Chants of "shame" could be heard from opponents who said the measure was discriminatory and stifles First Amendment rights.
“This bill not only compromises or asks me to explain my humanity, but it also brings into question my livelihood,” drag performer Poly Tics told a GOP-led Kentucky Senate committee, which voted to advance the measure a few minutes later.
Sen. Lindsey Tichenor (R-Frankfort) authored the bill with support from the Family Foundation and the Commonwealth Policy Center.
SB 115 seeks to prohibit drag shows on public property or in places where the adult performances could be viewed by children.
The Senate committee voted to scale back the bill from its original version, which would have imposed stricter location restrictions on where drag shows could occur. Despite the changes, opponents continued to raise constitutional questions about the measure.
“Our concern remains that this will include some censorship from the government that is not in compliance with our First Amendment-protected rights,” said Kate Miller with the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky.
The original measure proposed banning drag shows within 1,000 feet of places that "cater to minors" including schools, child care facilities, libraries, churches, public swimming pools, youth sports facilities, playgrounds, parks and residential homes.
Several witnesses at the Senate hearing spoke about the bill including advocates and drag performers who said banning the performances would be a hit to the economy.
"You should be thanking our kings and queens and greeting them as royalty for what drag performers have done for the bottom line of countless small businesses: more than Kentucky legislators will do in their lifetimes," said Chris Hartman, the executive director of the Fairness Campaign.
But Tichenor said the bill is focused on the impact on Kentucky's children. "This bill is not anti LGBTQ. This bill is pro children. For some reason, people want this type of content in front of children, and I would dare ask why we need to sexualize our children."
The legislation takes aim at drag shows by referring to adult performances as a “sexually explicit performance” that includes a performance involving male or female impersonators.
David Walls, executive director of The Family Foundation, praised the bill as a “straightforward, common sense and necessary" effort to protect children.
“Let's state the obvious: Sexually explicit adult performances should not take place on public property and should not be anywhere near children, and SB115 would help protect our children from these performances,” Walls said.
Violations of the bill would be punishable as misdemeanors for the first two offenses but would rise to a felony for subsequent offenses. Businesses hosting such performances could have their alcohol and business licenses suspended or revoked.
The bill now heads to the senate floor for debate.
To read the entire SB 115, click here.
Related stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.