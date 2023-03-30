FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky legislature passed a bill Thursday legalizing the use of medical marijuana, becoming the 38th state in the country to allow the use of medical or recreational cannabis.
The measure — Senate Bill 47 — allows medical cannabis to be prescribed for a list of conditions, including cancer, multiple sclerosis, chronic pain, epilepsy, chronic nausea and post-traumatic stress disorder. A person would have to be approved for a card allowing its use. A patient under 18 couldn’t possess or acquire medical cannabis without assistance from a designated caregiver.
Two weeks after passing the Senate by a 26-11 vote, SB47 passed out of committee with only two "No" votes before clearing its final hurdle with a 66-33 vote on the House floor Thursday just after 6 p.m. It now heads to Gov. Andy Beshear's desk.
Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer voted for the bill after years of opposing marijuana-related legislation. Thayer approved of the bill's narrow focus and said his support was for "those who suffer."
The bill wouldn’t take effect until the start of 2025 in order to allow state health officials time to craft regulations to oversee the program.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
