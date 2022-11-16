LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are many questions about Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order allowing limited use of medical marijuana.
"I'm signing an executive order that will allow Kentuckians who meet specific criteria to possess and use small amounts of medical cannabis that is legally purchased in another state," Beshear said on Tuesday.
Louisville physician Dr. John Farmer Sr. served as part of the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. His stance on medical marijuana is clear.
"You're talking about 38-39 states that have already done it, so lets learn from their positives and their negatives," Farmer said.
The advisory committee held public town halls across the state to gather feedback on medical marijuana. Farmer notes that "90% of Kentuckians are in favor of medical marijuana."
It's those findings that Beshear based his recent executive order. Critics are now taking to social media to call the move an overreach of power.
On Twitter, Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in part that Beshear "seems to relish ruling by decree instead of by the law."
“Kentucky’s General Assembly is the sole and final policy-making body of this state and they must be allowed to have their say,” Cameron said in a statement. “We are reviewing these executive orders to determine next steps.”
Cameron is among several Republicans vying to challenge Beshear in next year’s gubernatorial election, when the Democrat will seek a second term.
Beshear has expressed frustration with the Republican-led legislature’s inability to legalize medical cannabis and insists the overwhelming majority of Kentuckians want to see it made legal.
Republican State Representative Jason Nemes has fought to legalize marijuana in Kentucky for years, but he disappoves of the Governor's methods, "this unprecedented power grab cannot stand."
Regardless of how it's done, Farmer is on board with medical marijuana. "I only see benefits. I don't see the negatives to it." He is glad something is happening and believes medical marijuana will save lives.
"I do a lot of urine drug screenings on people everyday. It's amazing how many of my patients who only screen positive for mariuana and also have fentanyl in their system," Farmer said. "People are going to die from using marijuana like, that but if we had a legitimate legal source, you're not going to see that."
Among those lives that Farmer believes could have been saved was his own father, who struggled with alcoholism and addiction after serving in WWII.
"He's one of the 20 veterans a day who take their own lives, and if there had been medical marijuana back then, I think he would've lived a lot longer life," he said.
Beshear's executive order is scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, 2023. He has also said that he would rescind the action, if meaningful legislation is passed in Kentucky's General Assembly.
