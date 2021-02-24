LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckians have been unable to access the state's unemployment claims website after a "cyberattack" on the system, officials said Wednesday afternoon.
There have been no security breaches, and no information from claimants has been compromised, the Kentucky Career Center said in a tweet.
While there has not been any security breach and no information from claimants has been compromised, the Office of Unemployment Insurance notified Labor Cabinet leadership at approximately 10:40 a.m. of a possible cyberattack on the external unemployment insurance claims system.— KY Career Center (@KYCareerCenter) February 24, 2021
The cyberattack "used random login names to attempt to overwhelm the site," but officials said none of the login attempts were successful.
Unemployment officials are working with the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security, the state's Labor Cabinet and the Commonwealth Office of Technology to address the attack.
As of 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, the Kentucky Career Center's website says its "unemployment computer system will be temporarily unavailable due to technical issues."
"Unemployment office staff continue to assist claimants, but claimants are currently unable to access the site externally," the Kentucky Career Center said in a tweet.
This story may be updated.
