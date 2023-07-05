LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can celebrate National Fried Chicken Day on July 6 with some new chicken merch this summer.
Kentucky Fried Chicken announced the debut of the new KFCShop.com, where people can score a mix of vintage and modern-style apparel, prints and accessories.
KFC has also partnered with fellow Louisville-based Shady Rays to create the ultimate chicken shades.
“Nothing says summer like putting on a great pair of shades and heading outdoors for some warm-weather fun,” Shady Rays Founder and CEO Chris Ratterman said in a news release. “Now both KFC and Shady Rays fans can get a pair of our Classic Black Timber Infrared sunglasses with a bold, new, limited-edition KFC microfiber pouch. It’s a win-win for your summer shades collection.”
In addition to the Shady Rays sunglasses, the KFC Shop's Ultimate Summer Collection includes a beach towel, KFC bucket hat, 1991 KFC logo koozie, KFC sliders and a "finger lickin' good" tumbler.
“We wanted to celebrate summer with our customers this year,” Nick Chavez, CMO of KFC U.S., said. “This new collection has it all - outfit sets, varsity jackets, slides, and the brand favorite, bucket hat. That’s a finger lickin’ good National Fried Chicken Day.”
To also celebrate National Fried Chicken Day, KFC customers can get free delivery on food order placed on the KFC app or website now through July 9.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.