LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- KFC is looking for more chickens -- at least the smaller kind.
The Louisville-based chain, along with Chick-fil-A and other chicken restaurants are scrambling to find chickens that weigh four pounds.
According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, demand for smaller birds is soaring as many fast food restaurants now sell chicken sandwiches.
Smaller chickens are considered tastier and more tender, which makes them more expensive.
KFC says it expects that to drive up the cost for franchisees this year.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.