LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six people were killed, including a family of five from Michigan, in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver near Lexington.
WKYT reports the crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of I-75.
Police say a white pickup truck driving the wrong way slammed into an SUV head-on, causing it to burst into flames.
Police say a family of five from Northville, Michigan, died in the crash. They were identified Sunday afternoon as 42-year-old Issam Abbas, 38-year-old Rima Abbas, 14-year-old Ali Abbas, 13-year-old Isabella Abbas and 7-year-old Giselle Abbas.
The driver of the pickup truck, 41-year-old Joey Lee Bailey of Georgetown, Kentucky, also died. The coroner's office believes Bailey was under the influence, according to WKYT, but toxicology results are pending.
The City of Dearborn, Michigan, shared a post on Instagram sharing their condolences to the Abbas family after the crash.
View this post on Instagram
#DEARBORN (TCD) | TCD sends its condolences to the Abbas Family on the tragic loss of Issam Abbas (42), Dr. Rima Abbas (38), and their 3 children (Ali, 14, Isabelle, 13, and Giselle, 7) due to a fatal accident on I-75 in Lexington, Kentucky. Please keep them, their families, and friends in your thoughts and prayers. الجالية العربية في مدينة ديربورن تفجع بوفاة المحامي عصام عباس وعائلته اثر حادث ادى إلى مصرع العائلة على طريق I 75 لدى عودته من رحلة كان يقضيها مع زوجته واولاده
WKYT reports the family was headed home from vacation in Florida.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.