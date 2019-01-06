Lexington fatal crash

(Image source: WKYT)

 Kerry McGee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six people were killed, including a family of five from Michigan, in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver near Lexington.

WKYT reports the crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of I-75. 

Police say a white pickup truck driving the wrong way slammed into an SUV head-on, causing it to burst into flames.

Police say a family of five from Northville, Michigan, died in the crash. They were identified Sunday afternoon as 42-year-old Issam Abbas, 38-year-old Rima Abbas, 14-year-old Ali Abbas, 13-year-old Isabella Abbas and 7-year-old Giselle Abbas. 

The driver of the pickup truck, 41-year-old Joey Lee Bailey of Georgetown, Kentucky, also died. The coroner's office believes Bailey was under the influence, according to WKYT, but toxicology results are pending. 

The City of Dearborn, Michigan, shared a post on Instagram sharing their condolences to the Abbas family after the crash.

WKYT reports the family was headed home from vacation in Florida.

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags