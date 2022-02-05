LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual tradition returned to a downtown Louisville hotel this week.
Hundreds of students who are part of Kentucky Music Educators Association (KMEA) all-state choir sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" inside the Hyatt Regency in downtown Louisville earlier this week.
The annual rendition of the national anthem includes students from across the state, and is typically sang before curfew each night.
The acoustics of the hotel help amplify the student's voices that resonate throughout the building.
