LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kosair Charities has awarded $1.3 million to several organizations to help end child abuse in Kentucky.
The funding is going to Kentucky Youth Advocates and 18 other community organizations. The funds will go toward abuse recognition, prevention training workshops, support groups and other events.
The donation is part of the Kosair Face It Movement, which helps fight child abuse and neglect.
During the announcement on Thursday, Kosair Charities President Barry Dunn said it's important to recognize children who are victims of abuse.
"Child abuse has a name, like Cairo Jordan and Serenity McKinney, and so many other kids who need our help," Dunn said. "We haven't given up, we haven't stopped trying, and we're not going to."
Kosair Charities launched the Face It Movement in 2013 and has contributed nearly $10 million since then.
