LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kosair For Kids is celebrating Christmas in July with a very special toy drive.
On Thursday, the charity collected new, unwrapped toys at its Eastern Parkway headquarters. The drive coincided with a new event with the non-profit Christmas Dreams.
On Thursday, July 27, and Friday, July 28, Santa and Mrs. Claus will offer cookie baking, toy making, story time with Santa and more.
The toys will be distributed to more than 700 kids at the annual holiday party in December.
"Kosair for Kids is all about spreading joy, not only in the holiday season, but every day, so this brings joy and hope to all of our kids," said Stephanie Smith, vide president of events for Kosair For Kids. "For some of these kiddos, this might be the only Christmas they get, so we try to make this party extra special."
For more information on how you can contribute to Kosair For Kids Christmas in July, click here.
