LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Kroger said it will pay all hourly frontline employees a $2 per hour bonus amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Employees in frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call centers will get the bonus for shifts worked March 29 through April 18, the grocery chain said in a news release.
"The Hero Bonus is just one more way we continue to convey our thanks and gratitude not only to our existing associates but also to the more than 30,000 new hires who have joined in the past two weeks and those who will soon join the Kroger Family of Companies," said Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen.
Kroger also recently offered itw workers bonuses of $150 to $300.
The company said it is also installing plexiglass partitions at checkout lanes, at its pharmacies and Starbucks registers. The company also is working to equip employees with protective masks and gloves, according to the release.
The grocery chain also said it has implemented emergency paid leave and is providing access to mental health services for employees. The company said it also has created a $5 million dollar fund for employees facing hardship, including those who are at higher risk and those who need childcare.
Kroger said it has hired more than 30,600 people in the past two weeks, including some who have been laid off from restaurants, hotels and food service distributors.
The Cincinnati-based chain operates nearly 2,800 grocery retail stores under a variety of banners and employs nearly 500,000, according to its website. It reported fourth-quarter sales of nearly $29 billion and profit of $327 million.
