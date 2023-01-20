LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police have a new tool they believe will protect officers, the public and help provide more transparency.
The agency recently purchased a new camera system that will produce body-worn and in-car videos in an effort to help capture the truth and build trust.
From cellphone cameras to eyewitness accounts, across the country police interactions with the public have taken center stage in recent years.
"And make no mistake, public trust is a valuable commodity for any law enforcement agency," Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey said.
Friday afternoon, KSP unveiled the integrated camera system the agency hopes will help earn public trust.
"Collaborating with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, Gov. (Andy) Beshear secured $12.2 million to procure the technology," Harvey said.
Nearly 800 cameras have been ordered and will be on the uniforms and in the cars of anyone with the rank of sergeant and below.
"So, basically, anybody who is out interacting with the public on a daily basis," said First Class KSP Trooper Jack Gabriel.
This marks the first time in the commonwealth’s history KSP will be equipped with body-worn cameras to increase officer safety and public trust. The new system will include three cameras inside the cruisers with multiple triggers.
"When the lights, the blue lights, are activated, the camera actually will capture the 30 seconds leading up with no audio and then from the time that camera's triggered forward, it will record with audio," said Gabriel.
Police believe the cameras will help protect officers and the public.
"In the very rare case when one of our troopers falls short of the high standards of the Kentucky State Police, well, we need to know that too," said Harvey.
“Over the years, our agency has looked at several different types of systems and funding has always been an issue.” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. “We conducted extensive testing of the system while performing defensive tactics drills. After a thorough review and testing of many systems, we selected the Motorola M500 Integrated System, which includes a V300 body-worn camera, audio recording device and in-car video with high-definition cameras.”
Burnett believes the camera system is one of the best on the market.
“It is rugged, durable, and the in-car system integrates seamlessly with cameras in the front and rear-facing passenger compartment of the patrol vehicle,” he said. ”The Kentucky State Police is expected to be a premier leader in law enforcement. With the acquisition of the integrated camera system, we will uphold those expectations that Kentuckians have of our agency.”
Meanwhile, Gabriel has spent the last two years testing the camera system and shadowing officers with Michigan State Police.
"I actually was able to go to a training a few weeks ago in Washington, D.C. with our Michigan trooper and he's said they had great success with it as well,” said Gabriel.
State police hope to have the cameras in use by the end of the year.
