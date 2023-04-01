LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Carroll County woman has died following a crash near Carrollton.
Kentucky State Police received several calls Friday regarding a crash on Interstate 71 near the 39-mile marker.
Police said a commercial vehicle was traveling north and was slowing for traffic when a 2002 Honda also traveling north failed to slow down, causing the Honda to rear-end the commercial vehicle.
The car's driver, Lindsay Angell of Carrollton, was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSP is investigating.
