LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Ohio man was killed and a woman hospitalized in a fatal multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 71 in Carroll County on Saturday night.
According to Kentucky State Police, a crash involving a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette and a 2012 Mini Cooper occurred near mile marker 41 around 9:11 p.m.
Scot Kraft, 41, the driver of the Corvette, hit the guardrail face. The Carroll County Coroner pronounced the Dayton, Ohio man dead at the scene of the accident.
Martina Hobbs, 40, the driver of the Mini Cooper from Scottsburg, Ind., was taken to a hospital following the crash. Larry Williams, a 23-year-old from Terre Haute, Ind., was a passenger in the vehicle, but didn't received medical treatment.
KSP is conducting an investigation in the fatal wreck.
