LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a Lexington police officer shot and wounded a man who first fired a gun at him, police said.
Lexington police responded to a report of shots fired in a neighborhood on Saturday evening, according to KSP. A police statement said an arriving officer witnessed gunfire outside of a home, and “in response to the subject firing a weapon at the officer, the officer returned fire, striking the subject.”
The officer, since identified Franklin Epley, was not injured. He has worked for the Lexington Police Department for three years, KSP said in a statement.
The 21-year-old man, later identified as Ryan Jones, was shot in the shoulder and taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening, the statement said.
Jones was charged with first-degree burglary, eight counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and eight counts of kidnapping, police said.
Epley will be placed on administrative assignment while the investigation is ongoing by KSP. His body camera was activated during the incident, police said.
