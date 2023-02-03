LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Grayson County.
The agency said there was a confrontation between neighbors over a dog around 10:39 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, in the 100 block of Keith's Crossing. That's in the Short Creek community.
Police said Michael Baker, 42, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky, shot another man during the confrontation. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grayson County Coroner's Office.
The man's body was transported to the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville for an autopsy, KSP said.
The victim's identity has not been released.
KSP said the investigation is ongoing.
