LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is investigating after a police shooting in Lebanon Junction. 

Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin said police and "other agencies" were involved in an incident Wednesday night "involving shots being fired." A suspect was hit, McCubbin said, but their condition is unknown.

While no officers were injured, McCubbin said one of the departments K-9s was shot and killed. A city official confirms the K-9's name was Dash.

Shepherdsville Police K9 Dash.jpg

K-9 Dash (Shepherdsville Police Department Facebook photo)

Bullitt County Sheriff Walt Sholar told WDRB News that his agency, KSP, and Lebanon Police were on scene with Shepherdsville Police. 

Trooper Scotty Sharp, with KSP, said more information was expected to be released Thursday morning.

This story may be updated.

