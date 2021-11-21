LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at three random vehicles on Interstate 65 in Hart County on Saturday.
A woman driving on I-65 near the 58 mile marker called 911 on Saturday and said her vehicle had been shot at by another car, according to Trooper Daniel Priddy with Kentucky State Police.
The woman was able to give police a description of the car, registration plate and a description of the driver, according to KSP.
A second call was then made to 911 from another driver that their vehicle had also been shot at, and a passenger in his car had been shot. The victim, whose name and age is unknown, was taken to Baptist Health Hardin with injuries not believed to be life threatening, KSP said.
The second caller gave police the same description of the alleged shooter and vehicle he was driving on I-65.
Police pulled over the vehicle in question near the 84 mile marker in Hart County, where they arrested Louisville resident James Louis Hooper Jr.
Police say in their investigation, they learned that a third vehicle was also shot at on Saturday.
Hooper, 51, is facing five counts of attempted murder and five counts of wanton endangerment. He was booked into the Hart County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Police do not believe there is any connection between Hooper and the other drivers.
