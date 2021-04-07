LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was killed Wednesday afternoon in Bullitt County after he hit a dump truck head-on, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP responded to a two-vehicle crash on KY 1020, also known as Old National Turnpike, near North Lakeview Drive, around 3 p.m., the agency said in a news release.
Police believe Shane Jones was driving south on KY 1020 when he crossed the center line "for unknown reasons" and struck the dump truck head-on, KSP Master Trooper Pete Binkley said in a release.
Jones, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the dump truck was taken to University of Louisville with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, according to Binkley.
A portion of KY 2010 was closed for several hours as troopers reconstructed the scene. The crash remains under investigation by KSP.
