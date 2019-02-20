SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police arrested a man Wednesday night in connection with a murder investigation in Shelby County.
William Riddell, 53, was found dead in a rural part of Shelby County on Wednesday morning, KSP said.
In a news release, KSP said Shelby County deputies responded to a reported shooting at 434 Bardstown Trail in Waddy. The arrived to find a man lying on the ground. He was transported to Jewish Hospital in Shelbyville and later released. Riddell was found dead inside a home in the area.
"This is a pretty rural area of Shelby County here in Waddy," Kentucky State Police Trooper Bernie Napier said. "There are some railroad tracks close by. Houses are pretty far apart."
After less than day of investigating the case, detectives identified 41-year-old Brian Myers as a suspect. KSP troopers located Myers on the Bluegrass Parkway later Wednesday and arrested him.
Myers is charged with murder and is being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.
Investigators have not released how Riddell was killed, or how the other man was hurt. It's not clear what the connection between the men was.
