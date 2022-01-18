LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is trying to help people struggling with addiction through a volunteer program.
KSP partnered with the state's Office of Drug Control Policy for the Angel Initiative, which started in 2018. The program invites those battling addiction to come to any KSP post for help finding treatment.
Police ask for an ID, and although it's recommended to have a copy of insurance, it isn't required.
If KSP troopers find any drugs on participants, they won't be charged, but the drugs will be confiscated. KSP said the program has helped place 198 people who asked for help, in treatment.
