LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police (KSP) is partnering with the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention for internet safety month.
KSP wants to ensure predators don't find children online, recommending ground rules to keep them safe.
KSP suggests no devices during meals, parents should create a digital curfew where a time is set for children to stop using electronic devices, and doing distance learning before social media or gaming.
June is National Internet Safety Month.
According to National Cybersecurity Alliance, 50% of children have social media accounts.
