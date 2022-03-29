LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team released new information on Tuesday about its investigation into a trooper-involved shooting in Trimble County.
The agency said the man was pointing a gun at law enforcement when he was shot.
KSP said the shooting occurred on March 22 at about 9 p.m. off Moffett Road in Milton, not far from the bridge to Madison, Indiana.
According to KSP, a trooper arrived on the scene after a caller said a person was currently on their property without permission.
Police said when the trooper arrived, he saw a man armed with a gun and pointing it at law enforcement. KSP said the trooper identified himself and gave several commands for him to drop his pistol, but the man refused, and the trooper shot him.
The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. His current condition is not known.
No one else was injured during the incident.
State police investigates all police shootings in Kentucky.
