LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police troopers are sharing a few hugs with sick children.
The troopers were at Norton Children's Hospital on Tuesday delivering "Trooper Teddy" bears to patients. The state police deliver the stuffed animals to children all over the state. They go to kids who have been in traumatic events -- such as car wrecks -- and sick kids in hospitals.
Trooper Scotty Sharp said the hospital visits hit close to home for some of the officers. "Means a lot to me. Because from a personal standpoint, I've had friends that have had children in the hospital. And I understand. I've had my child, my oldest child was in the hospital twice. It meant a lot when people came and visited and just lifted his spirits."
The "Trooper Teddy program started in 1989. It's paid for by donations.
