LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a brief in the Kentucky Supreme Court challenging Governor Andy Beshear's COVID-19 executive orders.
According to a release from the office of the attorney general, the newly-filed brief states that Gov. Beshear's orders "disregard the constitutionally mandated separation of powers, which strictly prohibits a Governor from exercising legislative power."
According to the attorney general's office, the brief follows a July 20 ruling by a Boone County Circuit Court Judge, finding many of the governor's executive orders unconstitutional.
“Since the Governor issued an emergency declaration in March, he has unilaterally made the law in Kentucky without input from the General Assembly, the Commonwealth’s law-making body,” said Attorney General Cameron. “These laws have drastically changed how Kentuckians can live their lives, raise their families, operate their businesses, and make a living. The Governor simply does not have the authority to act as a one-man legislature, even during a pandemic.”
The brief also claims the governor's executive orders violate Sections 1 and 2 of the state constitution, which gives Kentuckians the right to earn a living and protects them from absolute power.
According to the release, Gov. Beshear has issued more than 150 executive orders, guidance documents and emergency regulations throughout the course of the pandemic. The release also states that Attorney General Cameron offered assistance and council to the governor, but claims those offers were refused.
Oral arguments for the case are scheduled for Sept. 17.
