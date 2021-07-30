LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's Attorney General is joining a court fight to try to overturn Roe versus Wade that legalized abortion in 1973.
AG Daniel Cameron is joining 24 attorneys general including Indiana's Todd Rokita in what's called an "Amicus Brief" for U.S. Supreme Court case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. The case challenges the constitutionality of a Mississippi law prohibiting abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
The attorneys general argue in the brief that the challenge presents the Supreme Court with a chance to reconsider and overturn the right to abortion, including Roe versus Wade. They hope to return the issue to the states to decide arguing that the "Constitution does not include a right to abortion, and there is no history or tradition of protecting such a right."
Kentucky's AG said in a release that the Commonwealth has an "interest in protecting unborn life, and Kentucky regularly acts on that interest by passing laws that protect the unborn and maternal health, reaffirm the dignity of human life, and protect the integrity of the medical profession." Cameron argues that the notion of a "constitutional right to an abortion is a creation of the courts and has no basis in our Constitution."
The coalition of attorneys general points to the evolving opinions by the courts in using the Mississippi case to move forward with the challenge to Roe versus Wade.
The coalition of attorneys general includes Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to hear the case next term.
