LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Air National Guard is soaring to new heights with some new airplanes.
The guard base in Louisville will get eight new C-130J Super Hercules planes over the next 11 months.
They have more efficient engines and a longer fuselage so they can carry more cargo.
The planes will replace eight aging H-model aircrafts that were built in 1992.
A ceremony on Saturday in Louisville will welcome two of the transport planes. Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell and Gov. Andy Beshear will be in attendance.
