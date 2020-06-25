LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is speaking out about the "Defund the Police" movement -- and he's not behind it.
In a news release, Cameron's office announced that the attorney general joined a 17-state coalition in sending a letter to President Trump, U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Congressional leadership condemning the movement.
"Radical rhetoric and calls to 'defund the police' threaten public safety and only serve to divide us further, rather than bringing us together," Cameron said, in a statement. "Strong, empowered communities and safe policing are not mutually exclusive; in fact, they must go hand-in-hand in order for the Commonwealth to thrive."
In the letter, the coalition writes, "The American people are yearning for safety, stability and security during these difficult times. Our nation is being torn between those who respect the rule of law and those who rationalize the lawless, tragic burning of our communities while rallying behind the 'defund the police' movement. We must defeat the notion that defunding the police will make America safer and focus on what we can do to build trust between law enforcement and our communities."
"Our goal should be to empower law enforcement to legally and ethically fulfill their duties, not restrict their ability to protect us all," the letter continues. "We need to give law enforcement the tools and support they need to help people, not take them away."
