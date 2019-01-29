LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky dad is charged with criminal abuse after police say he forced his children to do push-ups for 30 minutes straight for breaking house rules and talking back.
According to a report by WKYT, the alleged crimes took place from Jan. 24-28.
A report written by Mount Vernon Police states that James Kidwell forced his 11-year-old and 13-year-old to do the strenuous exercises. One of the children had rug burns as a result of the push-ups.
The father is also accused of making the two eat soap, and one had a sore in his mouth because of the soap. One of the children also had a bruise on his chest where police say Kidwell punched the child.
Police say Kidwell would also make them stand two steps away from a wall and lean into it with their foreheads for up to 30 minutes.
Kidwell was arrested Monday and charged with criminal abuse. His bond was set at $10,000.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.