LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's First Lady is hosting a toy drive for the kids in western Kentucky.
Volunteers are collecting toys all over the state through Saturday, Dec. 18 for children of all ages impacted by the tornadoes.
Britainy Beshear hopes to make the holiday season a little better for the children. She's asking for people to donate new, unwrapped toys including, books, games, electronics, or $25 gift cards. She says it's important to provide some hope and joy for Christmas.
"And right around the holidays, you want to have that joy, but caregivers and parents and caregivers are taking care of their families' urgent needs and that's food, water, shelter," she said.
There are multiple donation sites across the state including two in Louisville. The first is at Broadbent Arena off Crittenden Drive. Just enter through Gate 4 of the Kentucky Expo Center. Toys can also be dropped off at the St. Matthews Police Department and at all Kentucky State Police posts.
For a complete list of locations and cities, click here.
Broadbent Arena
- KFEC Gate 4 Dr, Louisville, KY 40209 (Off Crittenden Drive)
- Drop-Offs Accepted Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday, Noon – 5 p.m., through Dec. 18
St. Matthews Police Department
- 3940 Grandview Ave, St Matthews, KY 40207
- Drop-Offs accepted Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Friday, Dec. 17, noon – 5 p.m. EST, and Saturday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST
Kentucky State Police Posts:
KSP posts in Elizabethtown, Campbellsburg, Dry Ridge, Richmond, Morehead, Pikeville, Harlan, London, Frankfort, Hazard, Ashland, Columbiaand Henderson:
Drop-Offs Accepted 24 hours a day, Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Saturday, Dec. 18
