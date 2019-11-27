VINE GROVE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As you proceed up the driveway to Lora Corbit's pastoral home outside Vine Grove, Noah's Ark greets you. A three-legged Yorkie ambles to the car door to meet you, along with a rambunctious pug and golden retriever puppy. Nearby, a pig begs for attention and treats.
But it's Pixie, a two-year-old rescue cat who steals the show.
"She is a stinker," said Corbit, as Pixie purred in her lap Wednesday evening. "She's just happy 24/7. If I could duplicate this personality for myself, I would absolutely in a heartbeat."
Pixie is becoming the talk of the town because of something she started doing — randomly — just months ago.
"We just casually mention it, because we don't think it's a big deal, but they seem to kind of stop and drop their jaw," said Corbit.
It has to do with where the feline is most comfortable. To Pixie, laps are fine, but the back of a horse is even better. As the sun set Wednesday, Pixie nestled into the saddle strapped to back of one of Corbit's horses.
"It became kind of an epidemic. She does it every time she sees a horse that she can ride, and she doesn't care if they're bareback or with a saddle on," said Corbit. "The kids, of course, always have saddles sitting on saddle stands, and she came over and laid on one. Then, I guess she decided it was comfortable, so then it just conveniently happened to be on a horse the next time, and then she decided she was going to lay down on top of the horse."
The horse never seems to mind — even when Pixie uses the horse's rear as a scratching post as she purrs continuously.
As Pixie's fame spreads, Corbit smiles for good reason: Pixie is surreptitiously teaching the kids and adults she encounters to show a little more love.
